Massive fan reaction erupts after Messi announces move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's anticipated move to Inter Miami has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, resulting in a significant surge in social media engagement and ticket sales.



Despite the deal not being officially signed yet, Messi's announcement of joining the Major League Soccer club after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain has had a remarkable impact.



Inter Miami's Instagram followers skyrocketed, quintupling in less than 24 hours following Messi's revelation. Their account, which had around 900,000 followers prior to the announcement, now boasts over 7.5 million followers across all social platforms, with over five million new followers gained on the day of the news.

Ticketing technology company Logitix analyzed the demand for tickets in the league within 24 hours of Messi's announcement. They found that the number of tickets sold on the secondary market for Inter Miami matches was four times higher compared to the entire 169-day on-sale period prior to the announcement.



Additionally, ticket prices for Inter Miami home matches increased from an average of $31 to $152, while for away games, they rose from $94 to $207.



Despite hopes of a reunion with Barcelona, the club where Messi thrived for nearly two decades, the Argentinian superstar opted for Inter Miami. Messi's departure from Barcelona in 2021 coincided with the club facing financial difficulties, leading to uncertainty regarding his contract renewal.



While he expressed a desire to return, he did not want to find himself in a similar situation and shared his intention to step away from the spotlight and focus more on his family after a challenging time with Paris Saint-Germain. However, he made it clear that he would have returned to Barcelona if the financial aspects had aligned.

Although Messi's debut for Inter Miami is not expected until late July, the anticipation surrounding his arrival continues to build.







