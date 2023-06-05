Amir Albazi secures split decision victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

Amir Albazi, representing Iraq, showcased an impressive performance as he secured a split decision win against former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France at UFC Fight Night held in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Although it was Albazi's first bout against a flyweight ranked in the UFC's official top five, his performance, while commendable, may not immediately earn him a title shot, according to CBS Sports.

Throughout the 25-minute fight, Kara-France displayed solid defense, successfully keeping the fight within his preferred style. However, the judges ultimately favored Albazi's performance.

Both Kara-France and Albazi experienced the challenge of competing beyond three rounds for the first time. Albazi showed visible signs of fatigue entering Round 4, while Kara-France seemed to gain speed and momentum as the fight progressed, as noted by CBS Sports.

