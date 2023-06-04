Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 3-0

2022-23 Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on Sunday shut out 10-man archrivals Fenerbahçe 3-0.

The already crowned Lions won the Istanbul derby with Nicolo Zaniolo and Mauro Icardi's goals at Nef Stadium.

Zaniolo netted twice in both the 28th and 79th minutes of the game, while Icardi tallied in the 71st.

Fenerbahçe defender Luan Peres was shown a red card by the referee in the 61st minute, shrinking the squad to 10 players.

With the game Galatasaray reached 88 points, while Besiktas now have a chance to finish the season in the number two spot as both the Black Eagles and the Yellow Canaries have 77 points each, with one game left to play for each in the fixtures.