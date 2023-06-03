Inter beat Torino 1-0 to end Serie A campaign on high note

Champions League finalists Inter Milan wrapped up their Serie A season on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Torino thanks to a first-half goal by Marcelo Brozovic, a result which guaranteed them a top-three finish.

Inter, who have 72 points, will find out later on Saturday whether they will finish second or third as Lazio are one point adrift before their match at Empoli.

Brozovic scored the only goal for the visitors eight minutes before the interval. He unleashed a shot from outside the box, taking advantage of the ample space provided by the Torino defence.

Torino seemed to lack the energy and motivation to make a final push, with the match fizzling out.



