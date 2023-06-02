Verstappen dominates first practice in Barcelona but still complains

Formula One world champion and standings leader Max Verstappen was quickest in first practice on Friday for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, but still complained his Red Bull was bouncing on two corners.



The Dutchman set 1 minute 14.606 seconds in Barcelona, edging team-mate Sergio Perez by 0.768 of a second. But Verstappen was over a second quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who were eighth and ninth fastest, as well as the Mercedes' of Geroge Russell and Lewis Hamilton.



First practice is never a good guide of race pace as teams work on different set-ups but Verstappen's margin will still have the rest of the F1 paddock gulping ahead of Sunday's race.



Verstappen is the massive favourite for a fifth win in just seven races this season. Perez won the other two.



Last weekend's grand prix in Monaco was seen as a chance to finally beat the Red Bulls given the lack of fast straights and difficulty in overtaking. But Verstappen easily won from pole and could do the same in Spain with the track much more to his suiting.



He still complained over the radio that the car was not perfect, saying it bounced through two particular corners.



He will be back in second practice later on Friday ahead of final practice and qualifying on Saturday.



