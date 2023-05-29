MBAPPE SAYS HES STAYING AT PSG FOR THE NEXT SEASON

News Sports Mbappe says he's staying at PSG for the next season

Mbappe says he's staying at PSG for the next season

DPA SPORTS Published May 29,2023 Subscribe

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said he's staying at the club for the next season amid reports he would be set to transfer to Real Madrid.



"I've always wanted to leave a mark. I didn't expect to win so much so early [in my career], but I'm happy to make history in my country. I'm happy and I'll be here next season," Mbappe said after winning the Ligue 1 player of the season award for the fourth year running, the league said in a statement on Monday.



Mbappe has fired PSG to their record 11th Ligue 1 title with a league-high 28 goals, and still has another game - against Clermont on the final day - to add to that tally.



His contract with PSG expires in June 2025, but the France international is repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid.









