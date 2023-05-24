MALAYSIA CONDEMNS ISRAELI MINISTERS RAID ON AL-AQSA MOSQUE

Malaysia has condemned the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, labeling it as a "clear" provocation.

"The orchestrated incursion was a clear provocation and aggression against the political status quo of Jerusalem and Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir forced his way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex. Once inside, he claimed Israel's ownership of the holy site.

Several countries, including the US, Türkiye, France, Jordan, Qatar, and Egypt, also condemned the provocation and the minister's inflammatory rhetoric.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.