French defender Le Normand obtains Spanish nationality

French defender Robin Le Normand has obtained Spanish nationality according to an Official State Bulletin (BOE) published on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Real Sociedad centre-back is set to follow in Aymeric Laporte and Diego Costa's footsteps as a nationalised Spain player.

A Spanish Football Federation source told AFP in February that Le Normand had begun the process in order to play for Luis de la Fuente's side.

Le Normand is expected to be called up by the coach for the Nations League final four in June, where Spain face Italy in the semi-finals.

Le Normand has not played for France and because of the dual nationality agreement with Spain, will not need to renounce his French nationality.

Former Manchester City defender Laporte, who obtained Spanish nationality in 2021, featured for Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

Costa did the same in 2013 and featured at the 2014 World Cup.

Le Normand arrived at Real Sociedad in 2016 at 19 years old and has developed into one of La Liga's best defenders, helping his side virtually seal Champions League qualification for the first time in 10 years.

The defender had previously said his intention was to play for the French national team.

"I really thank Spain for the opportunity it has given me, through Real Sociedad, to play professionally, an opportunity I did not have in France," Le Normand told Spanish newspaper AS in October.

"But I'm French and I feel that way, and my objective is to play for the French national team, which is my national team."