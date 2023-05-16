Inter Milan win 2nd Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter Milan won the second Milan derby in the UEFA Champions League semifinals by beating AC Milan 1-0 Tuesday to reach the final.

Both Inter's goalkeeper Andre Onana and Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan played well and made several crucial saves during the match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Argentine attacker Lautaro Martinez beat Maignan and scored Inter's only goal in the 74th minute.

The Nerazzurri reached the final with a 3-0 aggregate.

The other semifinal second leg clash will be held between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The first leg between the two sides ended 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 5.

Inter will fight for their fourth European top-tier trophy at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.