Leverkusen boss Alonso: Match at Roma 'special meeting' with Mourinho

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said that the Europa League semi-final against Roma will be a "special meeting" with the Italian's boss Jose Mourinho.



"It will be a special meeting for me with Jose Mourinho. I have learned from him to convince a team and to be a leader. But when the match starts, that's what I'll be focused on," Alonso told a news conference on Wednesday.



Alonso and Mourinho worked together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey together.



For the first leg match on Thursday, Leverkusen will be without former German international Karim Bellarabi, who will miss the game due to muscular problems.



"We don't know yet how serious Karim's injury is. He had problems in his thigh. We are waiting for the results of the tests," Alonso said.



The only other absent player is Czech forward Patrik Schick who is out for the rest of the season with an adductor injury.



Leverkusen won Europe's second-tier competition under its former name UEFA Cup in 1988. They last reached a European final in 2002, losing the Champions League decider to Real Madrid. Their last title, meanwhile, was the German Cup in 1993.



"The feeling within the team is top. We have high energy and feel great excitement. We expect a great atmosphere against a very good opponent," Alonso stressed.



Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky added: "It's one of the biggest games of my career. I'm really looking forward to it."



The return leg against Roma, the 2022 Conference League champions, is next week in Leverkusen.



