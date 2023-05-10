Dog causes world champ Evenepoel to crash at Giro

Remco Evenepoel crashed during the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia when to a dog crossed the road early in Wednesday's 171-kilometre ride towards Salerno.

World champion Evenepoel hit the deck more than 150km from the finish in rain-soaked southern Italy after a dog ran across Evenepoel's Soudal-Quick Step teammate Davide Ballerini.

Evenepoel is second in the Giro's general classification and is the favourite to win the three-week Grand Tour.

The 23-year-old Belgian was attended to by a number of teammates and Quick Step staff and once on his bike raced back into the peloton, assisted by his teammates.

He appeared to have avoided serious injury as he smiled and gave the thumbs while he made his towards the pack.