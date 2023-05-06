Kane grabs winner as Tottenham edge Crystal Palace

Harry Kane moved up to second place in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list as he helped ailing Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, securing their first victory in five games.

Kane headed Tottenham in front in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer's tally of 260.

Tottenham's victory lifted them to sixth in the table with 57 points from 35 games. They are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who occupy the last of the Champions League qualification places having played two games more. Palace are in 12th with 40 points.

Tottenham had conceded 15 goals in their previous four games, but there was no danger of that in a flat opening period from both sides that was lacking in clear-cut chances until it sprung to life in injury-time.

Club captain Kane started the move that led to the winning goal as he sent the ball out wide to Pedro Porro in acres of space on the right wing and the Spaniard then sent a cross to the back post, leaving the striker to head the ball in.

"It was tough but really important to get the three points and a clean sheet," Kane told reporters. "Palace are in a good vein of form, so we knew it would be difficult.

"Scoring just on half time helped and we defended well in the second (period). So overall, a good three points."

Tottenham hit the crossbar before their goal from a Cristian Romero header and dominated the second half in terms of possession, as Son Heung-min wasted a superb chance to make it 2-0 but could not beat Sam Johnstone in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Kane scored twice in Tottenham's 4-0 win at Selhurst Park earlier in the season but had a quiet afternoon bar his goal, with his other major contribution a scrambled clearance in his own box late on.

Johnstone made a smart save to beat away Porro's deflected effort, but too often the home side were wasteful in the Palace half as the final pass, cross or shot was wayward and promising positions led to nothing.

Palace huffed and puffed, but succumb to a second defeat in seven games following the return of manager Roy Hodgson to the club, though they are likely now well clear of relegation trouble, having already reached 40 points.







