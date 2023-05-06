TURKISH VP CONGRATULATES BRITAINS NEWLY CROWNED KING CHARLES III

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Saturday congratulated Britain's newly crowned King Charles III following the country's first coronation service in nearly 70 years.

"We attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the UK. I extend my congratulations to King Charles III, the Royal family, the people and the government of the UK. I believe that Türkiye-UK relations will become even stronger in the new period," Oktay said on Twitter.

In the country's first coronation service in nearly 70 years, Charles III was crowned on Saturday along with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, the site of nearly a millennium of coronations in Britain since 1066.

During the coronation service, conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury, the senior bishop of the Church of England, Charles was crowned with the historical St. Edward's Crown, making him the 40th British monarch to take the traditional Oath of Faithful Service.