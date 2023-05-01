Frankfurt coach hopes Kolo Muani fit for semi, banks on experience

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner says striker Randal Kolo Muani looks set to return in Wednesday's German Cup semi-final at VfB Stuttgart, where he plans to also rely on veterans of recent successful cup runs.



The France striker missed the 1-1 draw with Augsburg at the weekend with a thigh problem.



"It's looking pretty good with Kolo Muani," the coach told a news conference on Monday.



Djibril Sow, Evan Ndicka and Jesper Lindström are also fit to play at a Stuttgart side also battling to stay in the Bundesliga.



Frankfurt, Europa League winners last term, are having a poor Bundesliga season and sit ninth with four games to go having not won in nine league games.



Another German Cup triumph to go with success in 2018 is their best route back to the Europa League.



"We have a number of players here who were cup winners in 2018 and Europa League winners in 2022. That leaves an imprint on your heart and makes you hooked," Glasner added.



"A semi-final is great, but obviously we want more and we'll summon all our strengths. It's all or nothing – and we're going to go for all.



"Wednesday is a meeting of two great, traditional clubs with big fan bases, who are dreaming of the final. We'll be pleased if the stadium's full."

