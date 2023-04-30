Dortmund young star Moukoko still believes in Bundesliga glory

Borussia Dortmund young star Youssoufa Moukoko still believes his team can clinch their first Bundesliga title since 2012 despite the 1-1 draw at Bochum on Friday.



"There are still four games and it's not over yet. We won't be held by any opponent, any referee, any illness. We're convinced about that," he told an interview to Dortmund TV published on Sunday.



"We will try to keep the pressure high until the end. The team is looking forward to it, the coach, the people here, the city," he said.



Nevertheless, he lamented the missed opportunity to consolidate the lead in the Bundesliga.



"We missed a huge chance. Unfortunately the football god was not on our side. That's annoying," he said.



About a penalty that wasn't given to Dortmund against Bochum, Moukoko only said: "If I say what I think, I will be suspended. But in the end, it was a clear penalty."



Bochum's Danilo Soares appeared to foul Karim Adeyemi in the box but referee Sascha Stegemann waved away Dortmund appeals and the video assistant did not intervene.



Dortmund went into the game with a one point lead at the top with five games to go. But the draw means champions Bayern Munich can take over at the summit with a home victory over bottom side Hertha Berlin on Sunday.



On Saturday, Stegemann and the German football federation (DFB) acknowledged that Dortmund should have had the penalty.



Dortmund haven't won the league title since 2012, while Bayern have claimed all trophies in this period.



