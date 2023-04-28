Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric injured

Real Madrid's Luka Modric arrives at the stadium ahead of the match (REUTERS File Photo)

Real Madrid on Friday announced that their midfielder Luka Modric has suffered an injury.

"Following tests carried out on Luka Modrić by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored," the Spanish powerhouse said in a statement.

Previously, head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that there are no certainties whether the 37-year-old will be back in time for the Copa del Rey final scheduled for May 6.

The Croatian midfielder was injured in the Spanish La Liga game against Girona on Tuesday which Real Madrid lost 4-2.

Modric, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, has bagged five UEFA Champions League, five FIFA Club World Cups, and three Spanish La Liga titles, as well as individual honors, including 2018 Ballon d'Or and 2018 FIFA Best Men's Player awards during his time with the Spanish club.