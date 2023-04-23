BAYERNS LEFT WINGBACK DAVIES POSSIBLY RULED OUT FOR SEASON

Bayern Munich left wingback Alphonso Davies could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring strain.



The club said in a statement on Sunday that the Canada international would missing for the timebeing. Only five games are left in the Bundesliga season and Bayern are out of the Champions League and German Cup.



It is another blow to the defending Bundesliga champions, who were knocked off top spot by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after losing 3-1 at Mainz, where Davies picked up the injury.



Lucas Hernandez is also out with a knee injury so Joao Cancelo and Daley Blind will deputize on the left.

















