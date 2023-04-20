Barca director: Tebas would be 'very stupid' to block deal for Messi

Javier Tebas would be making a "very stupid" move if the La Liga president prevents Barcelona re-signing Lionel Messi, according to a director of the Camp Nou giants.



Juli Guiu, vice-president of marketing at Barcelona, reacted a day on from Tebas saying La Liga would not alter its regulations to help smooth such a deal.



Spanish league chief Tebas is waiting for Barcelona's "viability plan" for next season, saying he hoped the club could "make the necessary moves to make space for Messi to come in, but of course we are not going to change any rules for Messi to sign".



Messi scored 672 goals in 780 games for Barcelona, setting records in both regards, but he tearfully left on a free transfer two years ago after financial restrictions prevented the club giving him a new contract.



There has since been frequent talk of Messi returning from Paris Saint-Germain, with his initial contract in France up at the end of the season.



It appears to be a strong possibility, and Guiu told Spanish broadcaster RAC 1: "It would be good news, not with the figures that have been published, but it would be great news.



"He is still the number one footballer in the world, without a doubt. It is clear his return would be positive in the world of marketing, but that doesn't mean he's going to come back."



Guiu was asked whether Tebas would benefit from La Liga having Messi back, and said: "Of course, and it would be very stupid if he didn't help us if this agreement ends up taking place."



On Wednesday, Tebas said there were ways in which Barcelona could fund a deal for the player who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in December.



"Barca can make moves; they sell players," Tebas said. "That's what we hope it happens because I am a fan of Messi and I would like Messi to play in our league."



