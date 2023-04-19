Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins his 10th European title

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül won his 10th European championship Wednesday.

Akgül, 32, defeated his Georgian opponent Geno Petriashvili 9-4 in the men's 125 kg freestyle gold medal match.

The 2023 European Wrestling Championships began on April 17 in Zagreb, Croatia.

The experienced Turkish athlete previously won gold medals in European wrestling championships in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as at the 2015 European Games.

Akgül won an Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and took an Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020.

In addition, Türkiye's freestyle wrestler Feyzullah Akturk claimed a gold medal in Zagreb to retain his title.

Akturk defeated Osman Nurmagomedov from Azerbaijan 5-2 in the 92 kg final.

The 24-year-old Turkish wrestler previously won gold at the 2022 European Championships in Budapest.

The 2023 European Championships will run through April 23.