FEYENOORD BEAT ROMA 1-0 IN EL AFTER MOURINHOS SIDE MISS PENALTY

Feyenoord Rotterdam survived a penalty against them as they beat Roma 1-0 in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.



Mats Wieffer scored the winner for the Dutch league leaders with a superb volley into the bottom left corner in the 53rd minute, after Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-half penalty kick for Roma hit the left post.



But Jose Mourinho's Roma have the chance to make amends next week in the return leg in the Italian capital.



Roma beat Feyenoord in last year's Europa Conference League final, and also prevailed in their last 32 duel in the 2014-15 Europa League.



The other three games are later Thursday, with record winners Sevilla facing Manchester United, Juventus playing Sporting and Bayer Leverkusen up against Belgian surprise side Saint-Gillois.



The Conference League first leg quarter-finals were also scheduled, with West Ham United held 1-1 at KAA Gent in the early game, after winning all their eight previous games in the competition.



Danny Ings gave West Ham the lead on the stroke of half-time but Hugo Cuypers levelled for the Belgian hosts in the 57th. Gent almost stole a late win when Gift Orban's overhead kick hit the crossbar, and a stoppage time red card for their defender Kamil Piatkowski was rescinded after a video review.













