PSG to investigate head coach Galtier for alleged racist remarks, according to French media

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club will investigate their head coach Christophe Galtier for his alleged racist remarks against black and Muslim players at Nice, French media said Wednesday.

The investigation concerns the remarks that date to 2021 when Galtier was the head coach of Nice, another French Ligue 1 club.

A leaked e-mail from Julien Fournier, former director of football of Nice, had alleged racist and discriminatory remarks, according to journalist Romain Molina and France's RMC Sport.

"We could not have so many blacks and Muslims within the team," Galtier said, according to the e-mail.

Chaired by Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG has not made any statement about the matter.

Galtier, 56, took the helm of PSG last July, and has a contract with the club until June 2024.

He won the French league title with Lille in the 2020-21 season before his move to Nice.
























