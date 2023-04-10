News Sports German minister threatens entry ban for Russian athletes

German minister threatens entry ban for Russian athletes

DPA SPORTS Published April 10,2023 Subscribe

Athletes from Russia face being denied entry into Germany if they are allowed to participate in international sports events again, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said.



Faeser told Monday's papers of the Funke publishing house that according visa regulations would be enforced.



"Countries where major sporting events take place are not powerless. They can control via the issuing of visas whether Russians can actually participate," Faeser said.



"We can act accordingly when we organise international competitions in Germany. We will always act with a clear stance here."



Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from most international sports events since last year's start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now recommended to re-admit them, under strict conditions and as neutral athletes.



While the ruling bodies of athletics and equestrian have said they won't lift their ban, others like gymnastics, wrestling and fencing are ready to welcome them back.



This has led Germany, Poland and other countries to say they won't stage fencing events they were originally to host this year.



Politicians from more than 30 - mainly western - countries had voiced strong objection to the IOC plans but IOC president Bach has attacked governments over this stance, warning that such interference could be the end of Olympic Games and international sports events.



But Faeser said that offering Russian President Vladimir Putin, "the war-monger, a propaganda stage would betray all values of sport.



"it is completely unacceptable for Ukrainian athletes to face athletes competing for a country that is killing so many civilians in Ukraine," Faeser said.









