Fenerbahce beat Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 in Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce beat Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig week 28 game on Monday.

Hosts Fatih Karagumruk took the lead with Magomed Ozdoyev's goal in the 24th minute at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce could not respond in kind in the first half, until Miha Zajc scored in the 51st minute.

But Atilla Szalai netted another goal for the Yellow Canaries in the 78th minute, and the match ended 2-1.

Having 57 points, Fenerbahce are now six points behind leaders Galatasaray, while Besiktas follow with 55.



















