News Sports Bochum goalkeeper Riemann in altercation with fans after defeat

Bochum goalkeeper Riemann in altercation with fans after defeat

DPA SPORTS Published April 09,2023 Subscribe

Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann was engaged in an altercation with fans after a 3-2 Bundesliga home defeat against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday had dragged them back into the relegation dogfight.



Riemann was allegedly insulted by fans and stood face to face with one of them before being dragged away, with coach Thomas Letsch saying he had also heard to altercation was physical.



"I heard many things: that he was insulted, that he was physically attacked. I can't properly judge it because I didn't see the situation and haven't spoken to anyone involved," Letsch said.



"But it is absolutely not on when it becomes physical.



"We must also not let us be insulted when something goes wrong. There is no place for violence on the football field and we also don't need verbal violence," he added, speaking of a general problem in society in this area.



Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann said he arrived at the scene a little later and wanted to calm the fans down "because this is not on because we still have everything in our own hands. It makes no sense to be abusive or insulting."









