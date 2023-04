Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca extended his contract with Al-Nassr for a further three years, the Saudi club has said.

"Talisca is staying. He signed a new contract until 2026," Al-Nassr said Thursday on Twitter.

The 29-year-old joined Al-Nassr in 2021 to score 39 goals in 52 matches.

This season, Talisca scored 17 goals in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Talisca previously played for Portugal's Benfica, Turkish club Beşiktaş, and China's Guangzhou to win local titles.