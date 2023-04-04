Former world boxing champion Amir Khan handed 2-year ban for doping

UK Anti-Doping organization (UKAD) on Tuesday announced a two-year ban on former world boxing champion Amir Khan.

UKAD stated that the British boxer's in-competition urine sample from after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena on Feb. 19, 2022, tested positive for ostarine.

Ostarine, which is a selective androgen receptor modulator, is prohibited in sports at all times, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) 2022 Prohibited List.

As a result of the violation, 36-year-old Khan's result from the bout against Brook was disqualified.

Khan held unified light-welterweight world championships between 2009 and 2012, including the WBA (later Super) and IBF titles, along with a lightweight boxing silver medal in 2004 Athens Olympic Games.