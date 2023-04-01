Leipzig crash 3-0 against Mainz; Leverkusen end unbeaten Schalke run

RB Leipzig's woes deepened with a crushing 3-0 Bundesliga home defeat against in-form Mainz on Saturday as they lost ground in the fight for a top-four finish.



Marcus Ingvartsen tapped home in the ninth minute before Ludovic Ajorque's sensational looping flick and a low drive from Dominik Kohr after the break saw mainz stretch their unbeaten run to seven games with a first-ever win in Leipzig.



Leipzig lost for the third time in a row without scoring a goal, following a 7-0 mauling at Manchester City in the Champions League and a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat at lowly Bochum.



Leipzig remain fifth and are two points behind Freiburg who were held 1-1 by third-last Hertha Berlin, whose Jessic Ngankam cancelled out Freiburg's lead from Vincenzo Grifo.



Union Berlin in third are six points ahead of Leipzig after beating bottom club VfB Stuttgart 3-0 from second half goals by Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens plus a Genki Haraguchi own goal.



Borussia Dortmund top the table one point ahead of champions Bayern Munich ahead of the two's showdown in Munich later Saturday.



Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen ended Schalke's unbeaten run in the second half of the season, with Jeremy Frimpong, Germany player Florian Wirtz and Sardar Azmoun on target for a 3-0 victory over the second-last hosts.



Wolfsburg fought from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Augsburg from Felix Nmecha's stoppage time equalizer - after home captain Maximilian Arnold had headed an own goal and then fired a penalty over the crossbar.



















