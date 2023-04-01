Jesus back on the goal trail as Arsenal regain eight-point lead

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Arsenal regained their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit by sweeping aside Leeds United 4-1 on Saturday.



Jesus marked his first start since November with a goal in each half at Emirates Stadium, while Ben White and Granit Xhaka were also on target for Arsenal.



Although Manchester City applied the pressure with their 4-1 victory over Liverpool earlier on Saturday, Mikel Arteta's side did not relent as they comfortably secured a seventh straight league win.



Rasmus Kristensen's goal gave Leeds hope before Xhaka rendered it a mere consolation for the visitors, who are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.



Leeds gave the league leaders a scare inside the opening minute when Kristensen drew a smart reflex save from Aaron Ramsdale.



Ramsdale was needed again after Jesus headed over at the other end, denying Crysencio Summerville following a neat one-two with Marc Roca, while he also kept Jack Harrison out from a tight angle.



But after weathering the storm, Arsenal drew first blood 10 minutes before the break with Jesus calmly rolling home from the penalty spot after he was felled by Luke Ayling.



The hosts doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. White – an ever-present during Leeds' Championship title-winning season three years ago – arrived at the far post to turn in Gabriel Martinelli's delicious cross.



Jesus grabbed his second goal eight minutes later, the Brazil forward prodding home after combining superbly with Leandro Trossard.



Leeds pulled one back in the 76th minute when Kristensen's shot deflected in via Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Xhaka headed in Martin Odeegard's excellent delivery to ensure Arsenal had the final word.

















