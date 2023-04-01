Fan dies after collapsing during Schalke v Leverkusen game

A spectator collapsed during Saturday's Bundesliga match between Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen and died, Schalke said.



"We are devastated to report that a fan collapsed in the south stand today and passed away despite attempts at resuscitation. Our thoughts are with their friends and family. Rest in peace," Schalke tweeted.



The spectator received medical treatment and fans from both teams stopped their chanting and flag waving after being informed about the medical emergency by the stadium announcer late in the game Leverkusen won 3-0.



"This news shows that there are far more important things than the defeat. Condolences to the family," Schalke coach Thomas Reis said.