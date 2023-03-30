FRANCE WOMENS FOOTBALL TEAM HIRE HERVE RENARD AS THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

France women's football team hire Herve Renard as their new head coach

The French Women's National Football Team on Thursday appointed Herve Renard their new head coach.

In a statement, the French Football Federation said that they are "pleased" to announce the appointment of Renard, adding that his contract will run until August 2024.

French national Renard, 54, will lead Les Bleues for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, set to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20, and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11.

On Wednesday, Renard left his role as Saudi Arabian national football team head coach.

The Renard-helmed Saudi Arabia team shocked the world by defeating the Lionel Messi-led Argentina team 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar. Argentina would later win the tournament.

Renard won two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles, with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

In the 2015-16 season, he coached French Ligue 1 club Lille for a while before his move to Morocco.

















