Bayern Munich announced Monday that midfielder Jamal Musiala has suffered a muscle-fiber tear in his left thigh.

The German player had to be withdrawn from the national team squad for upcoming friendly matches against Peru and Belgium.

The 20-year-old, who joined Bayern Munich's U17 squad from Chelsea's youth academy in 2019, has netted 15 goals and made 12 assists in 35 matches.

Musiala scored once in 20 appearances for Germany.