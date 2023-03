Manchester United announced on Monday that attacker Marcus Rashford had to be withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

The 25-year-old took a knock during United's 3-1 FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Having shot 27 in the net this season, Rashford also has nine assists under his belt after 44 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

He has 15 goals in his 51 caps for England National Football Team.