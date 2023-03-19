RED BULLS SERGIO PEREZ WINS SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX IN F1

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez won Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Formula 1, the 33-year-old's fifth victory in his career.

Perez, who sealed the pole position on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, reached the checkered flag first in Jeddah, winning the race in an hour, 21 minutes and 14.894 seconds.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was run over 50 laps at the 6.1-kilometer (3.79-mile) Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Perez's Dutch teammate at Red Bull, Max Verstappen, who was in the 15th spot on the grid on Sunday, finished second as he completed the race 5.355 seconds behind the winner.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was third to make it to the podium but the experienced driver was dropped to fourth place following a 10-second penalty given after the race.

So, Mercedes' George Russell, who came in fourth in Jeddah, was confirmed to be promoted to the third position after Alonso's penalty.

This was Russell's first podium in the 2023 season.

Another Mercedes racer Lewis Hamilton came in fifth in Saudi Arabia.

Back-to-back champion Verstappen is leading this year's driver standings with 44 points, but Perez narrowed the gap with 43 points after his win in Jeddah.

Alonso of Spain has 27 points to be after the Red Bull pair in the standings.

Constructor Standings are led by Red Bull as the team has 87 points.

Mercedes are second with 41 points, while Aston Martin are third with 35 points.

The next round of the season will be held in Australia's Melbourne on April 2.