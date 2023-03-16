Infantino re-elected FIFA president, telling critics 'I love you all'

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA president during the 73rd Congress in Kigali on Thursday, promising record revenues in the next four-year cycle of $11 billion as he called for more football to be played around the world.

Infantino stood unopposed, making his re-election as head of football's governing body a formality, even if he is not universally popular among member associations amid controversies including the treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to last year's World Cup in Qatar and a failed plan to play the tournament every two years.

"It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility," Infantino said. "I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world.

"To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me ... I love you all."

Infantino confirmed FIFA's income hit record levels in the last cycle from 2019-22, but promised to substantially raise this again on the back of expanded men's and women's World Cup tournaments and the introduction of a 32-team Club World Cup.

"Revenues rose to a record $7.5 billion (to 2022) in a period that was hit by COVID-19. When I arrived, FIFA reserves stood at around $1 billion, today they are at almost $4 billion," Infantino said.

"We promise new record revenues for the next cycle of $11 billion, and the new Club World Cup is not included in that figure, so it could increase by a couple of billion (more)."

Infantino said FIFA would continue to review the transfer system to "improve transparency" and suggested the organisation might discuss a salary cap.

"We must improve our regulations and the FIFA statutes. We will continue to evolve our good governance principles and look at the transfer system, and maybe have a discussion to improve transparency of transfer fees and salaries.

"It might be necessary to introduce a cap, we have to think how we can do that. We will look at it with all stakeholders and see what we can do."





