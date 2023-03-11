 Contact Us
News Sports Napoli return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Atalanta

Napoli return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Atalanta

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped move Napoli another step closer to a first Serie A title in more than three decades with a wonder goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atalanta which pushed his team 18 points clear.

Reuters SPORTS
Published March 11,2023
Subscribe
NAPOLI RETURN TO WINNING WAYS WITH 2-0 VICTORY OVER ATALANTA

Goals by winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and defender Amir Rrahmani steered Napoli to a 2-0 home win over Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

Kvaratskhelia, who was perfectly set up by striker Victor Osimhen, slalomed inside the box before giving Napoli the lead with a powerful strike into the roof of the net in the 60th minute.

Rrahmani doubled their lead in the 77th with a towering header following a corner.

Runaway leaders Napoli, who lost to Lazio last week, extended their lead at the top of the table to 18 points after second-placed Inter, on 50 points, fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to lowly Spezia on Friday.

Atalanta remain sixth on 42 points, seven above seventh-placed Juventus and Bologna in eighth - both with a game in hand - and Udinese in ninth.