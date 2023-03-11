Zaniolo winner earns TSL leaders Galatasaray 1-0 victory over Kasımpaşa

Nicolo Zaniolo's goal led Galatasaray to a narrow win over Kasımpaşa Saturday on matchday 25 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock for the first half at Nef Stadium.

Galatasaray's new signing Nicolo Zaniolo came off the bench in the 46th minute and scored a close-range finish in the 57th minute, assisted by Milot Rashica.

Following the goal, the stadium announcer and fans yelled out "Muhammed Zaniolo" multiple times as a mark of respect for the 17-year-old Muhammed Emin Özkan, who died in the Türkiye earthquake.

Last month, the Istanbul football club gifted a Zaniolo-signed jersey to Galatasaray fan Muhammed's father Doğan Özkan.

Galatasaray, who are on top of the Super Lig with 60 points in 24 matches, won 17 matches in a row, including three Turkish Cups.