PSG confirm Neymar out for season due to ankle surgery

Neymar will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to ankle surgery, Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday.



The Brazilian has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the 4-3 victory over Lille in February.



Head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed last week that Neymar would remain absent for the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes, a 4-2 win, as well as Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.



It has now been announced that a return this season is not on the cards, with Neymar out of action for the next three to four months.



A statement read: "Neymar Jr has featured several episodes of right ankle instability in recent years.



"Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation, in order to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted confirmed this need.



"This surgery will be performed in the coming days at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha.



"A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to collective training."



Neymar had been enjoying his most productive season for PSG since the 2018-19 campaign, equalling a tally of 34 direct goal involvements (18 goals, 16 assists) in all competitions – joint second-highest in his PSG career, behind the 44 in his debut season.















