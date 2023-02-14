FIFA approves plans for expanded 32-team Club World Cup beginning in 2025

FIFA expanded the Club World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, with the first edition to be played in 2025.

"The decision was taken based on a set of objective metrics and criteria, and the resulting allocation is as follows: AFC: 4, CAF: 4, Concacaf: 4, CONMEBOL: 6, OFC: 1, UEFA: 12 and tournament host: 1," FIFA said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia was chosen to host the next tournament in December.

FIFA said the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2016, namely Canada, Mexico and the US, will automatically qualify for the final round in Saudi Arabia, with their slots deducted from the overall allocation of six assigned to CONCACAF.

The world football's governing body added that a record $7.6 billion in revenue from 2019-2022 has resulted in an unprecedented investment in football and $11 billion is expected to be earned from 2023-2026.