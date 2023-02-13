BAYERNS MÜLLER TRAINS AHEAD OF PARIS TRIP AFTER WEEKEND SUBSTITUTION

Thomas Müller trained with Bayern Munich on Monday, suggesting he is available for the Champions League last 16 first leg clash at Paris Saint-Germain.



The forward came off at half-time in Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga win over Bochum as a precaution. He suffered a knock after scoring the opener.



Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is also fit again after a knee problem.



Long-term absentees Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández und Sadio Mané will miss Tuesday's game but Joshua Kimmich will come back into the side having been suspended against Bochum.



PSG's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are expected to play after injuries.



"If both are able to play, they are fit enough to hurt any team in the world," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann told a news conference as he urged his side to rediscover their verve after some stuttering displays.



"I hope for once that the excitement of the competition, the excitement of this duel brings a freshness to their minds. We have to be right at it."



Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has also not been impressed with recent performances and wants the team to quickly remember how big the Champions League is - with the second leg at home coming in March.



"In the first half of the season when we won 10 in a row, we were active, energetic, showed aggression and had the right mentality. That's what we have to bring back onto the pitch now," he told reporters at the airport.



"These are highlights in the life of every footballer. It's exactly where you can show what you can do."













