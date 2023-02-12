Türkiye National Football Team head coach Stefan Kuntz works as cashier for quake victims

Türkiye National Football Team head coach Stefan Kuntz worked as a cashier Saturday for earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Kuntz worked in a supermarket in Saarland, Germany, where the cash registers were kept open for one hour as he worked to collect donations for the victims.

It has been announced that all proceeds would be donated to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

At least 24,600 people were killed and more than 80,000 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, AFAD said Saturday.

The 7.7- and 7.6- magnitude earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanliurfa.





