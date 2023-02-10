 Contact Us
Premier League donates one million pounds to earthquake fund

The Premier League will make a £1 million ($1.2 million) donation to support relief efforts as European football pays tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 22,000 people in one of the region's worst disasters for a century.

Published February 10,2023
The Premier League said on Friday it will be donating one million pounds in response to the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, which have killed thousands of people," a statement from England's top soccer league read.

"The League will make a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need."

Players and officials will wear black armbands for this weekend's round of fixtures.

European soccer governing body UEFA and its UEFA Foundation for Children is donating an initial 200,000 euros to support the humanitarian operation in Türkiye and Syria.