News Sports Türkiye coach Kuntz calls for donations for earthquake victims

Türkiye coach Kuntz calls for donations for earthquake victims

"Many friends have asked me how can they help. We at the TFF, the Turkish football federation, have started a fundraising campaign," the German Kuntz said in a video published on the TFF's Twitter account on Thursday.

DPA SPORTS Published February 09,2023 Subscribe

Türkiye national team coach Stefan Kuntz has called on the football community to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in the country and in Syria with donations.



"Many friends have asked me how can they help. We at the TFF, the Turkish football federation, have started a fundraising campaign," the German Kuntz said in a video published on the TFF's Twitter account on Thursday.



The money will be sent to Türkiye's disaster management authority AFAD, which will ensure that the donations go to the affected regions.



The number of dead in the Turkish-Syrian border area from Monday's quake has risen to more than 17,000, according to the latest information available on Thursday.







