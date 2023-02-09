Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal to play Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Saudi Arabia's al-Hilal football club will go head-to-head against Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup final next Saturday after the Spanish team's 4-1 win over Egypt's al-Ahly on Wednesday.

The European champions took the lead just before half-time with goals scored by Vinicius Junior at the 42nd minute.

At the 47th minute Federico Valverde added the second goal, while the third goal was scored by the Brazilian Rodrygo at the second minute of extra time of the second half before Sergio Arribas succeeded in scoring the fourth and last goal at the eighth minute of the extra time for Real Madrid.

The sole goal of al-Ahly was scored by Ali Maaloul at the 65th minute.

Madrid will face Saudi Arabia's al-Hilal, who beat Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo, in Saturday's final.

The Saudi club qualified for the final after the stunning 3-2 win over Brazil's Flamengo football club on Tuesday night.

Following the victory, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports announced each al-Hilal football club player would be granted over $130,000, while Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal said he would gift each player more than $266,000.









