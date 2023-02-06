Man City referred to disciplinary commission over alleged rule breaches

 Contact Us
Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of its financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday. The defending champions are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

Published February 06,2023
Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League finance rules, England's top-flight soccer league said on Monday.

The breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league added.

City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

City are also charged with failing to comply with Premier League's rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA's financial fair play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow the Premier League's rules on profit and sustainability from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

"The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The proceedings before the Commission will... be confidential and heard in private.

"The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice."