Spanish leaders Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-1 to extend point gap atop La Liga

Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-1 in a Wednesday Spanish La Liga match to go eight points clear atop of the division.

Brazilian winger Raphinha scored an easy chance to make it 1-0 for Barcelona in the 65th minute at Real Betis' home Benito Villamarin.

In the 80th minute, Polish star Robert Lewandowski doubled the gap for the visitors.

But five minutes later, Barcelona's French defender Jules Kounde scored an own goal.

Near the end of the match, Real Betis' Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho was sent off.

Leaders Barcelona have 50 points in 19 league matches. Sixth-place Real Betis have 31 points.

Barcelona's nearest opponents in the La Liga standings, Real Madrid, have collected 42 points in 18 matches. The Whites will play Valencia on Thursday at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.







