Reports: Former Madrid star Isco arrives for medical check at Union

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has arrived in Berlin for his medical check ahead of a transfer to Union Berlin, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.



Pictures showed the player entering the Charité hospital, followed by Union technical director Michael Parensen and the club's media team.



Isco is expected to sign a contract until 2024, with an option to extend the deal for another year.



The midfielder played for Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022. With the Spanish giants, he won the Champions League five times, the La Liga three times and also added four Club World Cup trophies to his cabinet.



He last played for Sevilla, but has been without a club since December.











