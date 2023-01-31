Bayern sign defender Cancelo on loan from Manchester City

Bayern Munich have signed Portugal international João Cancelo on a loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, the Bundesliga leaders said on Tuesday.



Bayern will have the possibility of signing the defender permanently in the summer.



"João is a player we've been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities. He's the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team," board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic said.



Cancelo added: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team."



Cancelo moved from Juventus to City in 2019, where he's made 154 competitive appearances and scored nine goals.















