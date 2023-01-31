Barcelona trying to sign Amrabat on loan before window closes - report

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign Sofian Amrabat before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

There has been much talk of the Catalan's move being delayed, and Gerardo Romero thinks Amrabat is the player he wants at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are apparently looking to loan the midfielder out for the rest of the season with a non-compulsory purchase option.

Amrabat was recently spotted playing Barcelona against Getafe at the Camp He Nou, but it was claimed he had no contact with the board at the time.

The midfielder has been associated with various clubs since the World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament against Morocco. In fact, he opened up about speculation about his future in December.

"I am proud to be associated with a top club like Barcelona or Atlético, but I am a Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president," he told Marca. rice field. "Fiorentina also has good coaches, but... yes, I like Cholo's style."

Amrabat currently plays in Fiorentina's Serie A and is under contract with the club until 2024, with a one-year option.







