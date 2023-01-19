Bayern Munich sign Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace injured Neuer

Bayern Munich signed Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer on Thursday from another German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach to replace Manuel Neuer, who was injured while skiing.

Sommer, 34, inked a multi-year contract that will keep him at Allianz Arena until June 30, 2025, Bayern Munich said in a statement.

Neuer, 36, a Bayern Munich regular since 2011 and team captain, was ruled out for the season after he fractured his leg while skiing in December.

"I'm very excited about the new challenge at FC Bayern. It's a big, powerful club. We've played against each other many times-I know the enormous quality and aura of this club. I'm proud that I'm now a part of FC Bayern," said Sommer said as he thanked Borussia Monchengladbach, where he spent more than eight years.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn praised the new signing and said Sommer is critical to the team's success.

"Yann Sommer is a valuable addition for us, because he has a wealth of international experience and has already played in the Bundesliga for many years. He has everything required to contribute immediately to our success. We're certain we can achieve our goals with Yann Sommer," said Kahn.

In 2014, Sommer joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Swiss club Basel and made 335 appearances.

He has amassed 80 international caps for Switzerland since 2012.

Sommer was a Switzerland goalkeeper in three World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022.