Borussia Dortmund forward Haller back to football after cancer treatment

Sebastien Haller returned to the football pitch Tuesday for the first time since being diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor.

The Ivorian forward came off the bench for Borussia Dortmund in a friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf at Spain's Marbella. Borussia Dortmund won 5-1 but Haller did not score.

Haller, 28, replaced Youssoufa Moukoko to the applause from his teammates.

Borussia Dortmund signed Haller from Dutch club Ajax on July 6, 2022, with a contract that will have him at the German club until 2026.

Later that month, a tumor was discovered in Haller's testicles. He was sidelined for months after undergoing surgery.

Afterward, he underwent chemotherapeutic treatment.

Haller announced last week that he resumed training with the club.

He was the Dutch champion with Ajax twice in 2021 and 2022.